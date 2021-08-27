Letter: Biden has broken trust Americans gave him

Never in my lifetime did I think I would witness a live rendition of the 1889 fantasy poem about three children, "Wynken, Blynken and Nod" sailing in a wooden shoe.

Seeing the scenes unfolding last week in today's Afghanistan, a parallel between the children's names and the main actors in that chaos was astounding.

Wynken is Pentagon spokesman John Kirby; Blynken is Secretary of State Antony Blinken; and Nod is President Joe Biden — nodding off to isolation.

The three told us that their planning discussions showed that any pullout from Afghanistan, no matter when it was done, would be inevitably chaotic.

So they want us to believe that? That is pure fantasy or worse, lying. A better pullout would have resulted from careful planning and good timing for it.

The big takeaway from the news conferences was that the Biden team, starting at the top, has taken no accountability for the chaotic pullout by declaring it to be inevitable.

What a fantasy.

And the Biden team continues to tell this to the world and does so shamelessly.