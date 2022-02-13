Letter: Biden fails to handle COVID-19 crisis

On Oct. 22, 2020, presidential candidate Joe Biden stated that President Donald Trump was responsible for all of the COVID-19 deaths that had occurred in the United States.

He said "anyone who is responsible for 220,000 deaths from COVID should not be president." He had previously stated that "if the president had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive."

This, despite the fact that Trump was responsible for Operation Warp Speed, which was days from releasing life-saving vaccines.

Since Biden took office, about 500,000 people have died from COVID. When asked by a journalist if he felt responsibility for the people that have died on his watch, he simply laughed and walked away. What spectacular hypocrisy!

This is no laughing matter. Biden is a disgrace and an embarrassment. He is by far the most incompetent person to ever occupy the Oval Office. Everyone that voted for Biden owes the rest of us an apology.

