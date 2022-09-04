 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Biden defines the term 'semi-fascist'

  • 0

Precise use of language is a great aid to clear thinking. Sloppy use of language has the opposite effect.

President Joe Biden yesterday described his political opponents as "semi-fascism." "Semi-fascism" is not a well-known term. So what is fascism?

Webster's Third International Dictionary defines fascism as "any program for setting up a centralized autocratic national regime with severely nationalistic policies, exercising regimentation of industry, commerce and finance, rigid censorship, and forcible suppression of opposition."

I submit that Biden's administration is more than halfway to this textbook definition of fascism. His executive orders are autocratic in the extreme, cancelling debt and seizing control of the energy industry are regimenting industry, commerce and finance. Enlisting Twitter and Facebook to cancel critics of his vaccine mandates and raiding his predecessor's dwelling are censorship and forcible suppression of opposition.

People are also reading…

So perhaps the term "semi-fascism" means something after all – Biden's projection of his sins onto his opponents.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Before pulling a book from the shelves, try reading it first

Letter: Before pulling a book from the shelves, try reading it first

"While the main character is a 14-year-old male struggling with a growing realization of his gayness, I — a 67-year-old straight female — could relate to every emotion of this character. The teen years are awful for so many of us in similar ways," says Tulsa resident Karen Hamm.

Letter: No explaining continued support for Trump

Letter: No explaining continued support for Trump

"I know that Oklahoma is probably the reddest state in the union and votes a strictly Republican ticket, regardless of whether it is in their best interest. That appears to be the case in just about every red state," says Broken Arrow resident William Luther.

Letter: Time to fight for women's rights

Letter: Time to fight for women's rights

"I act on behalf of all the younger people who are vulnerable to the effects of this decision. The younger folks remind me of how devastating it would have been for me without Roe v. Wade," says Tulsa resident Kathy Piersall.

Letter: Republicans need to be concerned about Mar-a-Lago security breach

Letter: Republicans need to be concerned about Mar-a-Lago security breach

"I would not have gotten a polite letter from the Department of Justice asking me to return stolen documents. I would not have been able to negotiate in bad faith for months afterward. I would have been handcuffed and hauled away on the spot. I'd probably be in prison," says Tulsa resident Jim Heinlein.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert