Letter: Biden defines the term 'semi-fascist'

Precise use of language is a great aid to clear thinking. Sloppy use of language has the opposite effect.

President Joe Biden yesterday described his political opponents as "semi-fascism." "Semi-fascism" is not a well-known term. So what is fascism?

Webster's Third International Dictionary defines fascism as "any program for setting up a centralized autocratic national regime with severely nationalistic policies, exercising regimentation of industry, commerce and finance, rigid censorship, and forcible suppression of opposition."

I submit that Biden's administration is more than halfway to this textbook definition of fascism. His executive orders are autocratic in the extreme, cancelling debt and seizing control of the energy industry are regimenting industry, commerce and finance. Enlisting Twitter and Facebook to cancel critics of his vaccine mandates and raiding his predecessor's dwelling are censorship and forcible suppression of opposition.

So perhaps the term "semi-fascism" means something after all – Biden's projection of his sins onto his opponents.

