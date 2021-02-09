Letter: Biden administration's embrace of science includes abortion

“Science will always be at the forefront of my administration,” Joe Biden announced last month. A Feb. 1 column by Editorial Editor Wayne Greene notes this focus ("The uses and limits of science").
Following the science, however, will apparently be very selective in the new administration.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, “America’s doctor,” is a close Biden advisor. Tragically, this respected physician, the public face of the coronavirus effort, became, on the second day of the Biden presidency, the public face of the new administration’s drive to promote abortion around the world.
“President Biden will be revoking the Mexico City Policy … It will be our policy to support women’s and girls’ … reproductive rights in the United States, as well as globally,” Fauci told the World Health Organization.
From “America’s doctor” to a flack for the international abortion industry, from saving lives to taking lives — a tragic fall from grace.
There are an estimated 50 million unborn babies killed by abortion around the globe each year.
International Planned Parenthood and the United Nations Population Fund have made a top priority of increasing that staggering death toll and undermining the pro-life laws of nations with strong cultural and religious reverence for the sanctity of human life.
The new administration might consider requiring a scientific impact statement before announcing new policies. They would learn that the human being most directly affected by abortion is the baby living peacefully in the mother’s womb.
Evidently, the new administration’s list of approved sciences does not include biology, fetology or embryology.
Tony Lauinger, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Tony Lauinger is the state chairman of Oklahomans for Life.
