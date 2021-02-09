Letter: Biden administration's embrace of science includes abortion

“Science will always be at the forefront of my administration,” Joe Biden announced last month. A Feb. 1 column by Editorial Editor Wayne Greene notes this focus ("The uses and limits of science").

Following the science, however, will apparently be very selective in the new administration.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, “America’s doctor,” is a close Biden advisor. Tragically, this respected physician, the public face of the coronavirus effort, became, on the second day of the Biden presidency, the public face of the new administration’s drive to promote abortion around the world.

“President Biden will be revoking the Mexico City Policy … It will be our policy to support women’s and girls’ … reproductive rights in the United States, as well as globally,” Fauci told the World Health Organization.

From “America’s doctor” to a flack for the international abortion industry, from saving lives to taking lives — a tragic fall from grace.