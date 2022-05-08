 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden administration rhetoric is undermining Supreme Court

Our executive branch’s reaction to the so-called leaked opinion on abortion by the Supreme Court is nothing less than activist government in action. This administration has practiced divisive, activist politics since the day President Joe Biden took office.

Its rhetoric against the Supreme Court completely disregards and disrespects the balance of powers established by the founding fathers to guard against government tyranny. Its blatant and arrogant disregard for the separation of powers and respect for the rule of law goes beyond catering to activist leftist agendas.

Regardless of where an individual may stand on the subject of abortion, the actions taken by the Biden administration to diminish the integrity of the Supreme Court is an onslaught to the integrity of our system of government.

Arousing public opinion against justices who have differing perspectives than those who cater to their voting base has far reaching implications. It effectively radicalizes their supporters and demonizes many of the Supreme Court justices.

The complicit leftist media had already adopted a singular point of view on the issue, and has effectively silenced alternative points of view. When one party controls the executive and legislative branches of government, and bullies the judicial branch into puppet-like submission, what have we gained, and what have we lost? This is where authoritarianism finds its roots.

