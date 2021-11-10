Letter: Biden administration needs to do more to protect wolves

Today, hunters in Montana can sit just feet outside of Yellowstone National Park and use baits and recorded calls to lure wolves out of protected areas. They can gun down as many as 10 wolves each. In Idaho, private contractors have been hired by the state to trap and shoot nearly all of the wolves there. Montana will soon allow the use of neck snares that strangle nearly any animal unfortunate enough to come across them.

Montana and Idaho are in the process of repeating the horrific mistakes of our forefathers, and there is no response from Washington.

The Biden administration can stop this slaughter. In August, former U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Dan Ashe wrote a Washington Post column imploring Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and President Joe Biden to issue emergency protections for gray wolves. Haaland and Biden have ignored his advice.

Conservation organizations filed suit and petitioned for those emergency protections, but Biden and Haaland have ignored these pleas.

Last week, we learned that Haaland has twice opted out of scheduled meetings with tribal leaders about this issue.