Letter: Biden administration makes me want to say, 'Come on, man.'

Is our president (and others in his administration) simply delusional, or just trying to deceive the American public? Probably both. Here are some of their recent lies:

• Republicans want to cut Social Security and Medicare.

• Republicans (if elected) will add to the inflation and will crash the economy.

• We have a great record on crime.

• Student loan forgiveness and the release of oil from the Strategic Oil Reserves (to reduce gasoline prices) are not political moves (even though they come right before the midterms).

• The southern border is secure.

• There is “zero” inflation (spoken in a whisper).

• The economy is strong.

• The Inflation Reduction Act will reduce inflation.

• Putin, big oil, and the service station owners bare the blame for high gas prices, and not the policies of the administration.

In the president’s own words, all I can say is, “Come on, man.”

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.