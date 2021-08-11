Letter: Bible speaks to how abortion is wrong

This letter is in response to "Bible doesn't back up Oklahoma attorney general's claim" (Aug. 6) stating that the Bible doesn’t say life begins at conception.

You can’t cherry pick one Bible verse and twist the entire meaning to fit your personal views.

The writer took that verse completely out of context to make it mean something that it does not.

In the Genesis 2 reference, the Bible talks about creation and God creating man and woman. Adam and Eve were not born, they were created by God.

Psalms 139 is where the Bible specifically speaks about life and how wrong abortion is. It says God knew us before we were born and knows about every day of our life.

The Bible talks about we were formed by him in the secret place.

These are specific examples how the Bible talks of the unborn and clearly shows that abortion is wrong and life begins at conception.

Abortion is destroying what God has wonderfully and fearfully made.