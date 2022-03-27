Letter: Bible is not the right choice for Oklahoma's official state book

House Bill 3890 seeks to make the Bible the state’s official book. It is an obviously unconstitutional bill, as both federal and state constitutions protect the freedom of religion, and making any sacred text into the “official” state book constitutes the endorsement of that religion by the state.

In addition, Christianity is not monolithic. Even if you were trying to make “the Bible” into the official state book, which one would you choose? There are dozens of translations, and Catholic and Orthodox Bibles have more books in them than Protestants do. So which one do we make “official?”

The deeper issue is that this feels like more reactionary and irrational attacks on history and libraries, not to mention public schools, with cries of “indoctrination” based on the realization that a singular interpretation will no longer be the sole basis for understanding the world.

Why else make a single sacred text the “official” book of a state, but to assert its “dominance” and continue with the myth that this is a so-called “Christian nation?”

As a Christian pastor, I am reminded that Jesus warned his disciples about people who put on a good show, but don’t truly follow him. Instead of idolizing the Bible, we should instead try living by some of its tenets. I recommend the Legislature start with something that the book you want to make “official” is unequivocal about, regardless of version or translation, caring for weakest among us.

Editor's Note: The Rev. Chris Moore is the lead pastor of Fellowship Congregational Church.

