Letter: Bible doesn't back up Oklahoma attorney general's claim
Oklahoma's newly-appointed Attorney General John O'Connor announced that he will work to overturn the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court's decision Roe v. Wade regarding abortion ("New AG O'Connor says Roe v. Wade "antithetical" to nation's principles," Aug. 1).

This act by our attorney general joins a long line of attempts by non-medically trained white men to create an even more risky experience for women in crisis.

Roe v. Wade took abortions out of back alleys and other unsafe settings to sanitary clinics with licensed medical professionals.

O'Connor argues that "human life beings at conception," but the Bible doesn't say that.

Consider Genesis 2:7: "God breathed into his nostrils the breath of life and man became a living being."

So, man was not a living being until he took his first breath. Job 33:4 and Ezekiel 37:5-6 make the same point.

If we intend to be ethical in our laws, we need to understand what we are talking about.

