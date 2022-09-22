Letter: Beware of the comingling of religion and the state

America is slipping into a space well-known in Europe's history – the melding of state and church, whether via the royal reverence for Jesus' words, or a governor's promulgation of political Christianity, or a former president's proud posture for the faith.

For posterity, the reformation revolutions are both revealing and revolting. The early Christian “father,” Tertullian, astutely analyzed great Rome's chicanery: "The Romans were great not on account of their reverence for (the) gods, but on account of their greatness they were religious."

For patriotic Americans, who might yet mentally struggle over the Civil War, read the Yale historian Harry S. Stout's tome, "Upon the Altar of the Nation – A Moral History of the Civil War." It is a sad, but sobering, truth of spiritual reality that any mixing, or combining, of state with church will always do more lasting (even eternal) harm to the latter than to the former.

Any doubters should review the New Testament record on the personal successes of John the Baptist, of Jesus, of his apostles, and of the faithful, in their associations with “the powers that be.”

