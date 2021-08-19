Letter: Beware of China's plans for America

I would ask that we would read "The 100-Year Marathon" by Michael Pillsbury, which is about a Chinese plan to take over America and the world.

According to the book, America has 28 years left then we are toast. It should also be required reading in America.

Ancient Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu said, "Keep your friends close and your enemies closer."

I don't think we could get much closer than President Joe Biden is with China. It is critical that we identify the enemy and take action to protect and preserve our country.

We must fight to keep our freedom as we are being destroyed from within.

Editor's note: Sun Tzu is sometimes credited with the saying, "Keep your friends close and your enemies closer." While the but the actual authorship is debated, it was a sentiment of Sun Tzu's writings.

