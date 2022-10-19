 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Beverage makers committed to offering more choices

  • 0

How often do you get to talk to district judges? Who can name your county assessor or commissioner? Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette give their endorsement of the idea of opinion section endorsement. Voters will become more aware of candidates at the bottom of the ballot. Plus, could a "Day of Citizenship" staffing volunteers at local precincts help on Election Day; and support for the idea of moving the animal shelter

Your local beverage aisle looks very different today than it did a few years ago. That’s because Oklahoma’s beverage makers are working to provide more choices with less sugar for consumers, giving them options to maintain a more balanced lifestyle.

These choices come in many varieties from flavored, enhanced and sparkling waters to zero sugar sports drinks, teas and sodas for families across Oklahoma to enjoy. In fact, today nearly 60% of beverages sold have zero sugar.

At the Oklahoma Beverage Association, we believe consumers should have access to more beverage choices and clear calorie information so they can make the choices that are right for them and their families. This conversation took center stage at the recent White House Conference on Hunger, Health and Nutrition with a discussion focused on work to “Empower all consumers to make and have access to healthy choices.”

People are also reading…

The Oklahoma Beverage Association is committed to doing our part to empower American families to find balance in their daily diet, and we’re backing up our commitment with action. We’re using our strengths in product innovation and marketing to encourage families to reduce the amount of sugar from beverages.

From 2018 through 2020, two-thirds of all new brands introduced nationally were less sugar or zero sugar and more Americans are exploring new beverage options.

These actions have successfully reduced the amount of calories from beverages Americans consume, but there is more work to do. Together we can empower consumers and create lasting change.

Editor’s note: McSpadden is the executive director of the Oklahoma Beverage Association.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Joy Hofmeister lost my vote

Letter: Joy Hofmeister lost my vote

"Unfortunately, it seems our government on all levels fosters an atmosphere where real truth is nowhere to be found and whoever spurns evil becomes the prey," says Tulsa resident David Young.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert