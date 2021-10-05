 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Between taxes and livable wages, follow the money
0 Comments

Letter: Between taxes and livable wages, follow the money

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Talk politics long enough with anyone and you reach an elusive shared reality: It’s all about the money. Sometimes it is shouted out as if in unison, sometimes whispered as if volume equals contagion. Always though the concluding phrase, with a shared wry grin, is "follow the money."

In dollars beyond trillions, dirty money and multi-national corporations of all kinds buy both political parties. Unity through cynicism. It sounds like a winner.

Democrats need to embrace "follow the money" as a slogan. Apple pie and union references just don't cut it any more. We need to provide perspective. Take $3.5 trillion, for example. It looks like a staggering number, and probably is a staggering number.

But in perspective, it is really a tiny number. Given the amount of money that flows to corporations as excessive profits rather than livable wages, $3.5 trillion is surely tiny. Profits always rise quicker than taxes.

Just as surely, the distribution of such a sum through taxation rather than corporate payroll is highly inefficient. But until corporations put a livable wage for all employees above profits, that is the system we have to work with, be it rural or urban.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video

State senators hear from a policy analyst on whether the current framework for gig and minimum-wage work is sustainable.
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News