Letter: Between taxes and livable wages, follow the money

Talk politics long enough with anyone and you reach an elusive shared reality: It’s all about the money. Sometimes it is shouted out as if in unison, sometimes whispered as if volume equals contagion. Always though the concluding phrase, with a shared wry grin, is "follow the money."
In dollars beyond trillions, dirty money and multi-national corporations of all kinds buy both political parties. Unity through cynicism. It sounds like a winner.
Democrats need to embrace "follow the money" as a slogan. Apple pie and union references just don't cut it any more. We need to provide perspective. Take $3.5 trillion, for example. It looks like a staggering number, and probably is a staggering number.
But in perspective, it is really a tiny number. Given the amount of money that flows to corporations as excessive profits rather than livable wages, $3.5 trillion is surely tiny. Profits always rise quicker than taxes.
Just as surely, the distribution of such a sum through taxation rather than corporate payroll is highly inefficient. But until corporations put a livable wage for all employees above profits, that is the system we have to work with, be it rural or urban.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.