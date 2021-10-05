Letter: Between taxes and livable wages, follow the money

Talk politics long enough with anyone and you reach an elusive shared reality: It’s all about the money. Sometimes it is shouted out as if in unison, sometimes whispered as if volume equals contagion. Always though the concluding phrase, with a shared wry grin, is "follow the money."

In dollars beyond trillions, dirty money and multi-national corporations of all kinds buy both political parties. Unity through cynicism. It sounds like a winner.

Democrats need to embrace "follow the money" as a slogan. Apple pie and union references just don't cut it any more. We need to provide perspective. Take $3.5 trillion, for example. It looks like a staggering number, and probably is a staggering number.

But in perspective, it is really a tiny number. Given the amount of money that flows to corporations as excessive profits rather than livable wages, $3.5 trillion is surely tiny. Profits always rise quicker than taxes.

Just as surely, the distribution of such a sum through taxation rather than corporate payroll is highly inefficient. But until corporations put a livable wage for all employees above profits, that is the system we have to work with, be it rural or urban.