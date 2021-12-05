Letter: Between conspiracy theories and discord, we have to ask ourselves, 'What were you thinking?'

We sapiens are indeed a strange lot, especially us in the U.S.

We will allow ourselves to be led into war because of a nation that is supposedly developing “weapons of mass destruction” resulting in great harm to innocent people based on unproven illusions, just as our ignorance and lack of appreciation of public health and preventive health has allowed us to cause great harm to over 750,000 from COVID-19 and 100,000 more just this past 12 months to overdoses.

So often I hear adults disapproving of our children’s lack of critical thinking when not looking into the mirror to question their own beliefs in conspiracy theories and then allowing their own illusions to be perpetuated. Some are even taking up arms to prove how right-they-are.

Our great grandchildren will read about our actions of today in history books and ask themselves, like the parent scolding the teenage child, “What were you thinking?” knowing full-well the point was they were not thinking.

Perhaps more people of faith will examine their own faith and be willing to ponder the ancient teachings of taking care of the least among us. So few of us profit from sowing seeds of discord, yet so many of us continue to allow this discord to pit us against one another.