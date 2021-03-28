Letter: Better way to prepare students for civic involvement than HB 2030

Most recognize Oklahoma needs to improve civics education in our schools to combat a lack of knowledge about and participation in our government.

In response, Oklahoma Rep. Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa, authored House Bill 2030 that would require all students, as a requirement for high school graduation, to pass the citizenship test identical to the test required of individuals seeking U.S. citizenship by naturalization.

Mandating this test, however well-intentioned, is not an evidence-based approach to preparing students for informed civic participation.

Nor does it teach the critical thinking and real-world skills of collaboration and communication that help lead to effective, knowledgeable participation in our polity.

By adopting a just-the-facts approach, this bill relies on the unproven premise that a better understanding of governmental institutions and processes, alone, will yield higher participation. A better approach is available.

Just as students learn science by doing experiments in labs, not by just memorizing the periodic table, students must learn civics by doing civics.