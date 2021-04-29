Letter: Better headline needed about COVID vaccination

It's unbelievable the Tulsa World would post a front-page story on April 24 under the headline "137 Catch Covid-19 following vaccination."
What do editors think the immediate response will be among those remaining Oklahomans not vaccinated and/or questioning vaccination?
I could see many Oklahomans using this to justify not getting the vaccine.
It's a classic example of the media distorting the facts just to grab people's attention.
Well, do the numbers. Just over 50% of Oklahomans have been vaccinated with at least one dose. So, if 137 Oklahomans (out of 1.9 million one dose vaccinated) caught COVID, that's only 0.007% of our population.
The headline should have read "COVID vaccine still incredibly effective. Go get vaccinated."
