Letter: Better early voting options needed

I just got back from one of only two early voting sites in Tulsa. I went in hopes of not standing on my arthritic hips too long. Regrettably there were probably 100 plus cars there. I turned around and went home.

I friend of mine, who lives in Olathe, Kansas, sent me a list of the early voting places in Johnson County, Kansas. There were 17 locations and many were open 10 days. Tulsa can learn from their example. We can do better!

