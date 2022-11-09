 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Better early voting options needed

  • 0

As people prepare to vote, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss: Despite the rhetoric about safe suburbs, the Tulsa area has a gun violence problem. Plus, have letters to the editor been lopsided this election? Or "litter on a stick" campaign signs unfairly targeted?

I just got back from one of only two early voting sites in Tulsa. I went in hopes of not standing on my arthritic hips too long. Regrettably there were probably 100 plus cars there. I turned around and went home.

I friend of mine, who lives in Olathe, Kansas, sent me a list of the early voting places in Johnson County, Kansas. There were 17 locations and many were open 10 days. Tulsa can learn from their example. We can do better!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: De Coune our best bet for state treasurer

Letter: De Coune our best bet for state treasurer

"Ultimately, anyone who believes that free market policies best serve the public should be appalled by Russ’s pledge to give undue advantage to some investment companies while punishing others," says Norman resident Steven Livesey.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert