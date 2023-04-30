Institutional inequality continues to prevail in the state of Oklahoma. Our criminal justice system functions on prejudice, moral exclusion and bias.

Oklahoma totaled 38,008 people incarcerated in 2022, with a prison rate of 639 per 100,000. Oklahoma is the No. 2 highest in the nation for incarceration total and incarceration of African Americans (at 2,395 per 100,000).

Why so high? Oklahoma criminalizes people of color, the poor and the homeless.

In 2018, a Human Rights Watch analysis found that warrant arrests by Tulsa Police Department resulted in 40% of the total. The third main charge was court costs in the county jail. This cycle of dubious court fines perpetuates the cycle of institutional oppression.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled almost 40 years ago that courts cannot detain a person for inability to pay fines. However, the homeless are fined and arrested for loitering, trespassing and vagrancy.

I am an master of social work degree student and a case worker. I have worked with vulnerable populations within the jail.

Too often, I have heard their defeat about being picked up, then targeted for future fines, only to be arrested and separated from their source of hope — their pets.

Implicit bias can lead to over-policing. TPD has been participating in implicit bias training; however, research has shown that most bias training is ineffective.

I propose that TPD implement managing bias training to improve police training with the latest research and techniques. The managing bias program was created with Center for Naval Analyses Center for Justice Research and Innovation.

