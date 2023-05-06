That's it! God help the people of Oklahoma, especially children, who are going to be victims of Gov. Kevin Stitt's obsession with anything related to, or even hinted about, lesbians and gay people.

I think it shows rather sick thinking in 2023 for a supposedly educated man, our governor, to defund Oklahoma Educational Television based on the opinion that programs such as "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" or "Clifford the Big Red Dog" indoctrinates children to becoming LGBTQ+.

As a mother, grandmother and former early childhood teacher, I am surprised — and saddened — because OETA supplies all of the best in programming in documentaries, gardening information and travels to interesting places in the world!

Too bad Stitt doesn't watch OETA. He could learn a lot.

