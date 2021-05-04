 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Best paper carrier in more than half a century
0 comments

Letter: Best paper carrier in more than half a century

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This is to let the Tulsa World know that when our carrier, Ed Weaver, had his last day in April, we lost a wonderful person and carrier.

I have been taking the Tulsa World for about 50 years. During the time Ed carried our paper, he has been the best. 

During all the years he carried the paper, regardless of weather the paper was always there. 

I'm wishing Ed and his family best wishes for the future.

Jim Smith, Claremore

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Commentary about how this legislation violates the spirit and desire of voter-approved reforms.
0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News