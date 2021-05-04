Letter: Best paper carrier in more than half a century

This is to let the Tulsa World know that when our carrier, Ed Weaver, had his last day in April, we lost a wonderful person and carrier.

I have been taking the Tulsa World for about 50 years. During the time Ed carried our paper, he has been the best.

During all the years he carried the paper, regardless of weather the paper was always there.

I'm wishing Ed and his family best wishes for the future.

Jim Smith, Claremore

