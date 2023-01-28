Letter: Best obit

Regarding the obituary of R. Dobie Langenkamp in the Tulsa World on Tuesday, I would first like to offer condolences to his family and friends.

Second, others have written their obituary, but I haven't knowingly come across one as brilliant or entertaining as his. He obviously led a happy life with great accomplishments. After reading this, I feel poorer for not having known him.

It might give comfort to know he had an impact on someone who never even knew him, but wished she had. One of the best obits of a life and philosophy ever.

