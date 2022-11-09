 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bellis' 'Nazi' comments are disqualifying

date 2022-11-09

I just read the article “Incoming councilor criticizes candidates (Oct. 25).”

As a Jew who had relatives deeply affected by the Holocaust, I am dismayed and angered that councilor Laura Bellis would accuse another person of being a Nazi. She is out of line and should be recalled.

Her remarks show a lack of maturity and decorum. They are also dripping with hate.

Her remarks do not support the message of unity that is necessary to govern Tulsa. It is time to come together and she is obviously not on board.

When you resort to ugly name calling, it reflects more about the speaker than the target. Her remarks have in my mind disqualifies her.

As a “student” of the Holocaust, she should know her remarks are incendiary. She offered zero proof to back up her remarks.

Editor's note: Laura Bellis, newly elected to the Tulsa City Council, is Jewish. She was referring to a City Council candidate who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington D.C., where a segment of the group attacked the U.S. Capitol. Some of those at the rally wore anti-Semitic clothing, though the local candidate was not wearing such items. 

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

