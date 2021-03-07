 Skip to main content
Letter: Believing in protection against energy price gouging

During the shortages caused by the pandemic, I thought we were protected by law from price gouging. But during our recent deep freeze, natural gas suppliers could charge over a 100 times the normal price!

And now the energy providers will pass the cost onto us. Not fair. Can nothing be done?

Editor’s note: Attorney General Mike Hunter said the anti-gouging elements of the state’s emergency pricing act don’t apply in the case of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s pandemic emergency orders because there is no legally demonstrable connection between that emergency and the price increase. It would apply to the recent severe cold snap because there is a connection, he said.

