Letter: Believing in protection against energy price gouging

During the shortages caused by the pandemic, I thought we were protected by law from price gouging. But during our recent deep freeze, natural gas suppliers could charge over a 100 times the normal price!

And now the energy providers will pass the cost onto us. Not fair. Can nothing be done?

Editor’s note: Attorney General Mike Hunter said the anti-gouging elements of the state’s emergency pricing act don’t apply in the case of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s pandemic emergency orders because there is no legally demonstrable connection between that emergency and the price increase. It would apply to the recent severe cold snap because there is a connection, he said.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.