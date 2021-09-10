Letter: Being thankful for the military air crews for getting people to safety

During the airlift out of Kabul in Afghanistan, it brought up emotions an memories.

I hope, as people pray, they also give thanks — thanks for the air crews and maintenance personnel and what they accomplished.

They all know their jobs were a struggle to keep the necessary perfection in spite of the stress.

Prayers of thanks are good and necessary.

My memories are 65 years old. My husband was an Air Force navigator, and we were living in New Jersey. He flew out of McGuire Air Force Base.

He left at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24, 1956 and got home at 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, 1956, as part of the Hungarian airlift, known as Operation Safe Haven.

It was much smaller but just as desperate for those fleeing the Hungarian Revolution.

