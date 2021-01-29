Letter: Being proud of my country

I just realized, that after four years of President Donald Trump, it is finally over.

I am 11 years old and don’t remember President Barack Obama’s presidency. All that I remember is Donald Trump.

I remember the U.S. president supporting policies that make it harder for my African American friends, my gay friends, my trans friends and me, a young girl, to achieve our potentials.

I only remember having a staff dominated by white people in the White House. All I remember thinking is that I can’t be proud of my country while white supremacists and neo-Nazi’s are, according to the president, “good people.”

But I hope that all of that is now over.

I hope that I can actually live in a country I am proud of.

And I hope everyone will put aside their differences, put aside their disagreements and focus on fixing the crack in our country.

But right now, I think we should just be glad that those four years are over, and hopefully the next four will be the much, much, much better!