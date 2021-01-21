Letter: Being out of touch with fellow Oklahomans

As a Republican, I am doubly ashamed about the events that unfolded in our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.

I watched with alarm as President Donald Trump spoke to his supporters and told them he would join them as they marched down the street to the Capitol.

No one, except for the Capitol police, were surprised with what transpired next.

Along with Trump, our congressional delegation deserves blame for what happened, by siding with other Republican Congress members and protesting the Electoral College vote, in spite of no proof of election fraud.

To my surprise, only huge Trump supporter Sen. Jim Inhofe took the high road.

Of course, Inhofe is the only one in the Oklahoma delegation who will not face Oklahoma voters in another election.

Here’s the sad thing: Everyone agrees this was an unacceptable, awful thing that happened. But, if an election were held tomorrow, Trump would carry Oklahoma with 70% of the vote.

Many of my friends and relatives would be voters in the 70%.

Having never voted for Trump, this throws me in that 30% along with the handful of Democrats left in the state.