Letter: Being lied to by Biden administration

How far has our country fallen when the leadership of the Taliban is smarter and more effective than our current U.S. leadership.

Out of spite and hatred, this administration has reversed any and all policies instituted under President Donald Trump no matter how effective they were.

Now, when the new policies fail, they just blame Trump with the full support of the mainstream media.

We've been lied to so much that we are numb to it. The fiasco of our southern border is obviously part of the plan to control future elections when combined with easing controls of voter registration.

They might as well erect large tents at border crossing sites so the first thing immigrants crossing illegally see is "Welcome Democrats. Sign up here!"

