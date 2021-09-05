Letter: Being for the death penalty doesn't mean someone isn't pro-life

In reference to the letter "Meaning of life" (Aug. 30), Attorney General John O'Connor's announcement that he wants to set the dates for execution's of seven prisoners does not say or mean he is not pro-life.

O'Connor is following the law. These prisoners have been on death row several years.

They were given the death sentence, and they have moved through all their appeals with no change to the verdict.

The attorney general is moving on with the sentencing made by the courts.

He is following the law. To look at a more positive side, he is helping families of the victims have closure.

O'Connor is pro-life.

