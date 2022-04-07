Letter: Before we cut taxes and health services, how about we catch up with Cuba first?

I read in the Tulsa World that members of the Oklahoma Legislature continue to value tax cuts over the health of Oklahoma citizens (“$500M in tax cuts proposed,” March 23).
The life expectancy of people Stilwell is one of the lowest in the entire country. Oklahoma life expectancy is 75.7 years. Cuba has a life expectancy of 78.7. That's Cuba. How can that be?
The entire U.S. has a life expectancy of 79.8. How about not discussing tax cuts until Oklahoma can match Cuba?
