Letter: Before pulling a book from the shelves, try reading it first

It was recently reported that Secretary of Education Ryan Walters and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister called for Tulsa Public Schools to remove two books from high school libraries based on “screenshots of the titles.” I decided not to judge a book by its cover; I actually read “Flamer,” a graphic novel by Mike Curato.

“Flamer” does not depict graphic sex. “Flamer” does compassionately depict the angst and difficulties common during teen years: worries about body image, dealing with bullying, a need for peer acceptance, family issues, and budding sexual attractions.

While the main character is a 14-year-old male struggling with a growing realization of his gayness, I — a 67-year-old straight female — could relate to every emotion of this character. The teen years are awful for so many of us in similar ways.

“Flamer” does include some mild questioning of religious teachings and contemplation of suicide. However, the overriding theme here is that the fear and pain of rejection can be dismantled by awareness and acceptance. This is not “indoctrination.” This is hope.

There have been waiting lists for “Flamer” and “Gender Queer” through the Tulsa City/County Library system. I assume that recent publicity has increased the interest in these books. Reading is good!

