Letter: Before expanding ballot access, we need to protect election integrity

As the Democrats try to pass a voter rights bill, the real threat to democracy is election integrity, not lack of access. We have had two elections in a row that have had the results disputed and not because of access. Confidence in the process is at an all-time low and even if you don’t believe there were problems with the 2020 election, we need to fix the optics.

It is ridiculous to me that legislation intended to improve election integrity are called out as voter suppression. Access to voting in the United States is available to everyone with minimal effort. I don’t think we want to lower the standards.

Someone who won’t go through the minimal steps is probably not going to research the candidates and be an informed voter.

Yes, we could marginally increase the numbers of voters in vulnerable classes by removing certain restrictions, but is it worth exposing the whole process to fraud? Are these unreasonable protections? No way.

I am amazed that anyone would think it is a good idea to mail out ballots to all registered voters without request. It is also amazing to me that we have a political party wanting to prevent states from banning ballot harvesting.