Letter: Beautiful to witness nonprofit collaboration during crisis

Have you Googled "nonprofits Tulsa," or "resources Tulsa"?

If so, I am certain your search resulted in a giant list of providers offering mental health, housing and addiction resources.

While it is fantastic that Tulsa has numerous resources for folks in need, it is equally frustrating that services are often duplicated, and many agencies do not participate in collaboration between organizations.

After years of doing outreach with a collaborative team of providers, I began to understand the value of community and organizational collaboration.

One example of the collaborative need is the yearly point in time count facilitated by A Way Home for Tulsa/Housing Solutions and a dozen partner organizations.

The goal is to count every individual experiencing homeless while assessing their biopsychosocial needs, so services providers have a better understanding of what resources need to be offered or expanded.

Tulsans also witnessed the power of mutual aid and collaboration between organizations during the recent snow and ice storm.

During the recent storm, caring and passionate Tulsans worked together to get unsheltered folks into hotels, warming centers and medical care.