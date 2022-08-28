Letter: Beat inflation with my pizza diet

Inflation has increased our groceries to $300 a week for just me and my husband.

When June arrived, it go too hot to cook, so we started buying Pie Hole pizza on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as pizza lasts us two days.

Now we spend only $100 a week on groceries. Adding pizza at $20 per pizza plus a $5 tip, our total food bill is now $175 a week. Quite a reduction! Plus Pie Hole makes delicious pizza. A win-win for both of us.

