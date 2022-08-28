 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Beat inflation with my pizza diet

  • 0

Inflation has increased our groceries to $300 a week for just me and my husband.

When June arrived, it go too hot to cook, so we started buying Pie Hole pizza on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as pizza lasts us two days.

Now we spend only $100 a week on groceries. Adding pizza at $20 per pizza plus a $5 tip, our total food bill is now $175 a week. Quite a reduction! Plus Pie Hole makes delicious pizza. A win-win for both of us.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

