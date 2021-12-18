Letter: Be watchful for signs of sex trafficking

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, sex trafficking is believed to be increasing at a faster rate than any other illegal trade and is the second largest criminal industry.

Oklahomans should be aware of the reality of sex trafficking in their neighborhoods and schools. Children are among one of the most vulnerable populations of this rising problem as the average of victim is estimated to be between 12 and 14 years of age.

Vulnerability is increased with a social media presence as victims are often recruited on these platforms. Guardians should regularly monitor their child’s social media activity and have discussions regarding social media safety.

Additionally, education staff should inform students of the social media hazards and potential red flags.

