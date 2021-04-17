Letter: Be true to the Founders with gun laws

Regarding the Second Amendment, we often hear the debate on what the Founders intended in drafting this amendment among the Bill of Rights.
I believe we need to be true to the thoughts and intentions of the Founders by allowing each household to own a muzzle-loading musket with sufficient ball and powder to hold off an attack for a period of time.
Also, with a special license, each household could have a dueling pistol set.
We must be true to our Founders when implementing these amendments!
