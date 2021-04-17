 Skip to main content
Letter: Be true to the Founders with gun laws
Regarding the Second Amendment, we often hear the debate on what the Founders intended in drafting this amendment among the Bill of Rights.

I believe we need to be true to the thoughts and intentions of the Founders by allowing each household to own a muzzle-loading musket with sufficient ball and powder to hold off an attack for a period of time.

Also, with a special license, each household could have a dueling pistol set.

We must be true to our Founders when implementing these amendments!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

