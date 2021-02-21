Letter: Be kind in times of hardship

In light of the recent tragic passing of the homeless man who unfortunately froze to death, I think we all need to remember to be kind during these difficult times ("Tulsa man succumbs to subfreezing temperatures," Feb. 11).

We may not be able to offer all the answers to homelessness with one act or idea, but we can remember to reach out to those in need during times of hardship.

A simple act of kindness could really help someone out in a big way, especially during challenging times.

Giving someone an extra coat or perhaps a spare blanket may even save their life. Reach out to those fellow Tulsans who will be tried the hardest during this unforgiving winter weather.

Many will be riding out these frigid temperatures in a summer tent with nothing but the clothes on their back, too afraid to reach out for help or unable to seek additional shelter for warmth.

