What has happened to the city of Tulsa? I recently heard of homeless people roaming around a major car dealership in south Tulsa to the point of management fearing for the safety of employees.

Homeless people are all over Tulsa, and something must be done. Shelters have to deny taking people at times because they are already full.

Animals are allowed to roam neighborhoods freely. A neighbor called about another neighbor's dogs that regularly get out and terrorize people taking walks. She was told 30 people were ahead of her that day and would have to wait.

You have to make an appointment with the city to bring in feral cats or dogs.

Police are sparse and rarely seen. Trash pickup left a bunch of broken glass in the street, which never got cleaned up.

Until the city of Tulsa addresses basic needs of its citizens then it's going to be hard to attract industry. I know Tulsa can be better. I love Tulsa and want it to be the city it once was.

