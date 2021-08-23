Letter: Be a good citizen and remember love when choosing how to stop the spread of COVID-19

I cannot understand the aversion to masks and vaccinations.

There are claims it has to do with politics or freedom of choice; it's neither.

It's deeper and more fundamental.

Doctors used masks and vaccinations since before World War I to prevent the spread of contaminating diseases.

Those refusing to mask up and get vaccinated are Americans who have forgotten God and love.

Every religion with a good, generous god has these fundamental tenets: Love your god and put god first. And, treat your neighbor the same way you want to be treated.

The spirits of "Me first," "I'm special" and "You owe me" have become our gods. These selfish gods aren’t good gods.

They eliminate the goodness of the second rule, which is love.

Self becomes our god — a counterfeit — demanding a respect that’s not an earned respect.

The good mother’s love sacrifices to feed the child. The good husband’s love sacrifices to honor the wife.

The good child’s love sacrifices self-interest to welcome the new kid on the block.