Letter: Basing choices on vaccination status

Imagine you are a small business owner and employer. You have two applicants for one position who have equal qualifications.

One has been vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19, the other has not.

Which one would you hire?

Suppose new presidential policies are driving inflation and the cost of everything is going through the roof.

Now you must lay off someone to cut costs so your business can survive.

Will you lay off you vaccinated employee or non-vaccinated employee?

Dennis Mackin, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.