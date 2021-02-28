Letter: Barry Hinson brings pride, inspiration to Oklahomans

In the midst of all of the horrible events, and news over the last year or so, it was so refreshing to recently read Bill Haisten's moving article on Barry Hinson ("There is no paycheck, but Barry Hinson is there every day for OSU," Feb. 13).

I was familiar with Barry's name, but was not really aware of his basketball background, and certainly not his current situation.

Barry's love of basketball even goes beyond what most avid sports fans can comprehend.

For him to be doing what he has, and continues to do for the Oklahoma State University basketball program is not only moving and inspirational, but also should make everyone reevaluate what blessings we have in our own lives, and learn from this remarkable man (and his very supportive wife!).

Kudos to Mike Boynton and Mike Holder for valuing Barry's dedication, but, of course, most of all to Barry Hinson and his remarkable commitment to doing what he loves.

It makes me even more proud to be part of this Cowboy family, class of '81.