When I was in grade school, I often heard the statement "It's a free country.” Later, I learned that the “free country” meant that we were free to speak our mind and to have opinions that we could share with others.

Oklahoma has joined other states in curtailing this right. Nowhere is it more obvious than how it treats businesses with objectives that are not in sync with the majority political party.

This is particularly in the Oklahoma law prohibiting governmental entities from doing business with financial institutions which state leaders deem to be “boycotting” oil and gas companies (“Lender law may hurt state”, May 21).

Last year the Republican Legislature approved a ban on financial institutions that were pushing “political agendas” by moving investments to clean-energy companies. But the real effect of this ban is to limit the ability of city managers from getting the best financial deals on development projects.

A loan negotiated this year by the City of Stillwater with one of those on the “ban list” (Bank of America) had to be canceled, and, instead, the city had to borrow money at .07 percentage points higher, costing Stillwater taxpayers an additional $1.2 million.

It is estimated that this ban will cost Oklahomans $50 million annually.

Instead of “It’s a free country,” a more appropriate saying should be that Oklahomans believe in “Cut off your nose to spite your face.”

