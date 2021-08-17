Letter: Banning mask mandates is not a conservative position

The irony of Senate Bill 658 that prohibits local authorities or organizations from imposing vaccines or mask mandates is that it’s not conservative.

The key principle of conservatism is known as the principle of subsidiarity.

The principle essentially states that decisions should be made by the lowest or least centralized authorities.

Political conservatives have (correctly in my opinion) often cited the principle of subsidiarity when arguing in favor of a limited role for the federal government in the lives of citizens.

Instead, they argue that most decisions should be made by local government authorities.

SB 658 does exactly the opposite.

Instead of empowering local leaders and authorities to make the best decisions for their constituents regarding masks and vaccines, it imposes a top-down solution that does not consider the differences in local areas in Oklahoma.

Instead of SB 658, a conservative position would be for the state to expand school choice options for Oklahoma families or provide vouchers to aid families with private school tuition if a district imposes rules that make families uncomfortable.