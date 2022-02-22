Letter: Banning books interferes with First Amendment

Banned books, then banned thoughts, then banned freedoms. When we lose the ability to learn different points of view, or experience of different lives, we end up losing our ability to be a free people.

Free from misinformation, free from propaganda, free from oppression. The First Amendment tells us we have freedom of speech; banning books interferes with this.

The First Amendment tells us the government cannot dictate our choice of religion; banning thoughts developed from reading about faith may deny us of our right to worship (or not) as we wish.

Personal freedom to experience the world is just that – personal freedom. If you do not like a book, do not read it. If you do not like a show, do not watch it.

If the state leadership wants to ban words and thoughts they are uncomfortable with, we move one more step in Oklahoma to an oppressed society.

Censorship is un-American. We should be working toward more freedom, not less. But this is Oklahoma, and little hope is evident that our leaders in Oklahoma City will protect the Constitution in our rush to take away freedoms.

