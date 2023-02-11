I watched in amazement as a Chinese balloon carrying spy equipment was spotted by a civilian over Montana and then allowed to fly over numerous high-security military installations until it was shot down off the Atlantic Coast.

Come on. A nation that boasts the latest in military personnel and equipment was not able to take control of this spy balloon and bring it safely to Earth. Not shoot it down, but land it.

My 16-year-old grandson, Jake, with his skills on his computer could do it!

