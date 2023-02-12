Oklahoma Senate Bill 943 proposes using public funds to pay for private education if the local public school teaches about climate change or other challenging scientific and social issues.

Many of the bills currently in front of the Legislature are designed to silence or intimidate public schools from teaching about some of the complex issues in our society.

As a public school science teacher, I do everything in my power to help students become informed, successful and productive members of our society.

Do I teach about climate change? To quote Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, "Climate change is one of the most destabilizing forces of our time, exacerbating other national security concerns and posing serious readiness challenges."

Of course I teach about climate change. Anything else would be a dereliction of duty and un-American.

I do so by having students collect and evaluate facts from websites of the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy, NASA, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency. It’s a safe learning environment where students can form their own opinions based on what we know and what we don’t.

Understanding the facts about global climate change does not dictate the opinion a student will formulate. But not understanding the facts leaves students (and legislators) unable to make wise personal, social, political and economic decisions, and it weakens our society.

“Teaching” bills such as SB 943, and those akin to it, teach only one thing: When something makes you uncomfortable, ignore it and hope it goes away. Spoiler alert: The issues are not going away.

