Letter: Bad placement

Capitol Riot Investigation

In this image released in the final report by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, President Donald Trump talks on the phone to Vice President Mike Pence from the Oval Office of the White House on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021.

 Uncredited - hogp, House Select Committee

The Dec. 20 Tulsa World all but buried the story of the most historic criminal referral of a U.S. president ever. It was below the fold on the front page with the smallest font of three other front page stories. It was half the size of the Project Santa story, with room for less than two paragraphs before the rest of the story jumped to an inside page.

Every other major newspaper I could find on the internet recognized the historic significance of this event and made it headline news.

Regardless if the reader is a Republican or Democrat, this event was significant in all respects and should never have been downplayed by the Tulsa World.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

