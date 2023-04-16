The Saudi government is made up of cold-blooded killers, including those willing to murder journalists such as Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Now these officials look to be included in some areas of sports. Golf is one of those areas. I cannot wish those choosing to take LIV Golf money any success nor do I support their golfing endeavors.

Bringing LIV Golf to Broken Arrow is a bad look for our city and state.

Editor's Note: LIV Golf will be held May 12-14 at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow. The tour is funded by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, which is accused of using golf to change its government's image on human rights abuses.

