Education in Oklahoma is in deep trouble, indeed. State Superintendent Ryan Walters' "fan-boy" attitude towards President Donald Trump's brand of MAGA lawlessness is now on full display.

To add insult to injury, Walters apparently cannot speak proper English, as evidenced by a quote from a recent Tulsa World story, "…what Trump and his family has (sic) done for this country…" ("Walters says he’s ‘continuing MAGA agenda’ as Oklahoma state superintendent," Sept. 11).

Perhaps Walters thinks it is too "woke" to follow the rules of grammar, which require use of a plural verb when using a plural subject. After all, those rules are likely being taught by left-wing, socialist English teachers.

Walters' tenure as our state superintendent is not only dangerous, but embarrassing.

