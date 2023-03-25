Senate Bill 397, which is headed to the House after passing 35-10, would treat public libraries the same as school libraries.

It would demand all public libraries use a specific age-based organization. Libraries already organize by age level. Why is our Legislature wasting time on this?

This bill would remove materials that contain a "prurient interest in sex." Say goodbye to Colleen Hoover books!

It is not the government's job to tell adults what they can read or to tell parents what their children should read! As a lifelong reader and patron of libraries, it's truly saddening to see our state government waste our money and invade our freedom to choose our own books.

No to SB 397!

